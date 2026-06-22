Pregnancy

Widespread Exposure to Environmental Chemicals Found During Pregnancy

Multiple phthalates or alternative plasticizers associated with younger gestational age at birth or lower BW-GA z scores
pregnant woman pregnancy doctor
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Premature Birth
Pregnancy
Chemicals
Environmental Health
Pregnancy Complications
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