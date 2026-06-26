Pregnancy

Women With Preeclampsia Have Increased Risk of Later Hypertension, CKD

10-year risks were 16.0 percent for hypertension, 5.1 percent for CKD with moderate/severe urinary protein excretion
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Pregnancy
Blood Pressure
Kidney Problems
Pregnancy Risks
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Complications
Cardiovascular
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