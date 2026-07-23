1 in 4 U.S. Workers Sticking With a Job Strictly for Health Insurance

THURSDAY, July 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. workers say they are staying in a job they do not want for the health insurance, according to the results of a survey from the West Health-Gallup Center on Healthcare in America.The poll, conducted in the fall 2025, included 5,660 U.S. adults.Results showed 24 percent of workers are staying in a job they want to quit for health insurance, which is an increase of 8 percentage points since 2021. The number of stuck workers is even higher for those holding personal or household medical debt (44 versus 21 percent) and those who borrowed money in the past year (37 versus 22 percent). Among adults who consider health care costs a major financial burden, 48 percent are staying in jobs they do not want. Workers with chronic health conditions experience job lock at higher levels than healthier workers (29 versus 17 percent). Job lock is also more common among women than men (30 versus 20 percent)."That so many Americans feel compelled to stay in jobs they no longer want simply to keep their health insurance underscores how health care affordability influences decisions far beyond any immediate or future illness or condition," Tim Lash, president of the West Health Policy Center, said in a statement.More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter