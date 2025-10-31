Public Health

~1 Percent of U.S. Docs Sponsored for H-1B Visas in Fiscal Year 2024

Counties with highest poverty level and rural counties had higher percentage of H-1B-sponsored physicians
World globe crystal glass on blue stethoscope on glossy desk
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Doctors

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com