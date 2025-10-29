Public Health

18 Percent of UTIs Attributable to Zoonotic E. Coli Strains

Women had a higher proportion of zoonotic extraintestinal pathogenic Escherichia coli strains than men
18 Percent of UTIs Attributable to Zoonotic E. Coli Strains
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Urinary Tract Infection
Public Health
E Coli
Social Determinants of Health
Foodborne Illness

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com