Public Health

2008 to 2020 Saw Increase in Cost of Medical School Attendance

Inflation-adjusted annual cost of U.S. medical school attendance increased from $51,400 to $71,000 between 2008 and 2020
medical students
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Doctors
Education
Government
Financial Health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com