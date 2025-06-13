Public Health

2020 to 2022 Saw Nearly 2 Million Annual Emergency Room Visits for Dental Issues

Largest percentage of emergency department tooth disorder visits accounted for by adults ages 25 to 34 years, White non-Hispanics
toothache teeth pain man
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Pain
Emergencies
Institutional
Dental
Opioids

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com