2021 to 2025 Saw Reduction in Burnout Indicators Among Pediatricians

THURSDAY, Sept. 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- From 2021 to 2025, there was a reduction in burnout indicators among pediatricians, according to a study published online Sept. 1 in Pediatrics.Mary Pat Frintner, M.S.P.H., from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) in Itasca, Illinois, and colleagues analyzed data from the AAP Pediatrician Life and Career Experience Study to examine indicators of burnout during a five-year period (2021 to 2025) among 2,353 pediatricians.The researchers found that for all participants combined and nearly all subgroups examined, there were significant decreases in the burnout indicators over time. Three factors were associated with decreases in burnout across the four indicators of burnout (current burnout, emotionally exhausted, disconnected or cynical, and not accomplishing anything worthwhile at work): change in jobs, increased flexibility in work schedule, and reduced busyness in work setting (e.g., adjusted odds ratios, 0.27, 0.48, 0.58, and 0.43 for the four indicators of burnout, respectively, for change in jobs). Reduced current burnout and less emotional exhaustion were seen in association with increased support from colleagues, increased sleep, and increased time with patients."While the reported decreases are encouraging, the overall prevalence remains concerning and underscores the need for continued attention and action, particularly in the context of ongoing challenges within the pediatric workforce," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter