Public Health

30 Million U.S. Adults Acquired Firearms -- 11 Million for First Time -- From 2021 to 2024

Authors say this exposes millions more households to the potential for 'violent death'
gun firearm
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Surgery
Emergencies
Gun Violence
Violence
Public Health
Firearms

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