9 of 10 Leading Causes of Death Unchanged From 2023 to 2024

FRIDAY, Sept. 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The leading causes of death in the United States remained similar in 2024 as in 2023, according to the Sept. 22 National Vital Statistics Reports, a publication from the National Center for Health Statistics.Betzaida Tejada-Vera, from the National Center for Health Statistics in Hyattsville, Maryland, and colleagues used data from all death certificates filed in the 50 states and the District of Columbia in 2024 to describe the leading causes of death in the United States by age group, race and Hispanic origin, and sex.According to the report, the ranked order of nine of the 10 leading causes of death remained unchanged in 2024 from 2023. Diseases of heart; malignant neoplasms; accidents (unintentional injuries); cerebrovascular diseases; chronic lower respiratory diseases; Alzheimer disease; diabetes mellitus; nephritis, nephrotic syndrome, and nephrosis; chronic liver disease and cirrhosis; and intentional self-harm (suicide) were the leading causes of death in 2024, ranked in order. These causes explained 70.9 percent of all deaths in the United States. Congenital malformations, deformations, and chromosomal abnormalities; disorders related to short gestation and low birth weight, not elsewhere classified; sudden infant death syndrome; accidents (unintentional injuries); newborn affected by maternal complications of pregnancy; bacterial sepsis of newborn; newborn affected by complications of placenta, cord, and membranes; respiratory distress of newborn; diseases of the circulatory system; and Intrauterine hypoxia and birth asphyxia were the 10 leading causes of infant death in 2024, ranked in order."COVID-19 dropped in rank for all race and Hispanic-origin groups and dropped off of the top 10 leading causes of death in 2024," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter