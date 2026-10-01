Public Health

ACS: Aggregate Surgeon Supply Projected to Decline to 2038

Shortfall of about 27,940 surgeons projected, with critical shortages in vascular surgery, thoracic surgery, plastic surgery, and ophthalmology
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
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