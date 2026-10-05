Public Health

ACS: Nearly 1 in 3 U.S. Counties Have No Surgeon

This lack of access to care impacts 15 million Americans
surgery surgeon
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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