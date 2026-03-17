Public Health

Adults Increasingly View E-Cigarettes As More Harmful Than Cigarettes

Perceptions changed significantly after antivaping campaign rollout, vaping product use-linked lung injury outbreak
electronic cigarettes vape e-cigarettes
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Cigarette Smoking
Electronic Cigarettes

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