Public Health

AI Scribe Use Modestly Reduces Clinical Documentation Time

No change seen in electronic health record time outside of work hours
artificial intelligence doctors
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Doctors
Artificial Intelligence
Primary Care
Electronic Health Record

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