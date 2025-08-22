Ambient Documentation Technology Helps to Reduce Clinician Burnout

FRIDAY, Aug. 22, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- An ambient documentation technology (ADT), which develops artificial intelligence-drafted clinical notes from clinician-patient conversations, reduces burnout and improves perceived documentation-related well-being for U.S. clinicians, according to a study published online Aug. 21 in JAMA Network Open.Jacqueline G. You, M.D., from Mass General Brigham in Somerville, Massachusetts, and colleagues examined the prevalence of ADT use and its association with clinicians' experience of documentation burden and burnout before and after use in a survey study including clinicians who used ADT for at least 42 days at Mass General Brigham (MGB) and Emory Healthcare.A total of 1,430 clinicians, including 873 at MGB and 557 at Emory, were enrolled in ADT pilot studies. The researchers found that 48.5 percent of MGB survey respondents had self-reported using ADT for at least 50 percent of their patient visits, and 43.5 percent of Emory respondents self-reported using ADT for most or all of their visits. The proportion of MGB clinicians reporting burnout decreased from 50.6 to 29.4 percent at 42 days and from 52.6 to 30.7 percent at 84 days. Overall, there was an improvement in the proportion of Emory clinicians reporting a positive impact of their documentation practice on well-being from 1.6 to 32.3 percent. Clinicians found improved joy in practice with ADT use and saw opportunities for improved ADT functionality based on a qualitative analysis of free-text survey comments.“Ambient documentation technology offers a step forward in health care and new tools that may positively impact our clinical teams,” You said in a statement. “While stories of providers being able to call more patients or go home and play with their kids without having to worry about notes are powerful, we feel the burnout data speak similar volumes of the promise of these technologies, and importance of continuing to study them.”Several authors disclosed ties to industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter