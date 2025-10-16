ASA: Deaths From Fentanyl + Stimulants Rising in Older Adults

THURSDAY, Oct. 16, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Overdose deaths in older adults from fentanyl mixed with stimulants, such as cocaine and methamphetamine, have surged in the past eight years, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, held from Oct. 10 to 14 in San Antonio.Lorenzo Gabriel Pasia, from University of Nevada in Reno, and colleagues examined trends in fentanyl-related overdose deaths among older adults from 2000 to 2023, including those with stimulant co-involvement, using CDC WONDER mortality data.The researchers found that the age-adjusted mortality rates for fentanyl-related overdose deaths increased in both older adults and the general population since 2010. While older adults still have lower fentanyl-related mortality, its rise sharply narrowed the gap between age groups. Among older adults, from 2015 to 2023, the proportion of fentanyl-related deaths involving stimulants rose from 8.7 to 49.9 percent, while among the general population, stimulant involvement in fentanyl-related deaths rose from 21.3 to 59.3 percent. The most frequently co-involved substances seen among fentanyl-related overdose deaths in older adults were stimulants followed by benzodiazepines, alcohol, and heroin."A common misconception is that opioid overdoses primarily affect younger people," Pasia said in a statement. "This suggests older adults are affected by the current fourth wave of the opioid crisis, following similar patterns seen in younger populations."Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter