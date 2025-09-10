Public Health

Bans of Flavored E-Cigarettes May Have Shifted Some to Traditional Smoking

Young adults and youth may have increased cigarette use
teen smoking cigarette
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Teens
Cigarette Smoking
vaping
Electronic Cigarettes

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com