Public Health

Burnout Tied to Family Physician Departure From the Workforce

Family physicians self-reporting burnout are more likely to leave or change practices
stressed doctor depressed
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Occupational Health
Mental Health
Doctors
Burnout

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