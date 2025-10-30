Public Health

Cannabis Use Linked to Progression to Regular Tobacco Use

13.0 percent of total new regular tobacco use in the United States was attributed to cannabis use
marijuana cannabis
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Marijuana
Cannabis
Tobacco and Kids
Smoking

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com