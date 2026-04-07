Public Health

CDC: Kava Exposure, Combined Kava-Kratom Use Increased in Recent Years

203 kava exposures reported in 2025; reports involving combined use of kava and kratom reached 30 percent of all kava reports in 2025
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
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Emergencies
Poisons
Mortality
Kratom

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