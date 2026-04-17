Public Health

Chatbots Do Not Perform Well for Misinformation-Prone Health Topics

Nearly half of responses from five popular chatbots were problematic, particularly about stem cells, athletic performance, and nutrition
health information artificial intelligence chatbot. smart technology by inputting. future technology information
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Computers
Medical Myths
AI
Health Information

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com