COVID-19, Flu, RSV Vaccine Coverage Low for Adults in 2024 to 2025 Season

MONDAY, Nov. 25, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccination coverage is low among adults so far this respiratory virus season (2024 to 2025), according to research published in the Nov. 21 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Jennifer L. Kriss, Ph.D., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues used data from the National Immunization Survey-Adult COVID Module for U.S. adults aged 18 years and older to monitor influenza, COVID-19, and RSV vaccination coverage.

The researchers found that an estimated 34.7 percent of adults reported having received an influenza vaccine by the week ending Nov. 9, 2024; 17.9 percent reported having received a COVID-19 vaccine for the 2024 to 2025 respiratory virus season; and 39.7 and 31.6 percent of adults aged 75 years and older and 60 to 74 years, respectively, with an increased risk for severe RSV had ever received an RSV vaccine. There was variation seen in coverage by jurisdiction and demographic characteristics, with younger adults and those without health insurance having the lowest coverage. Many adults seemed open to vaccination, with about 35 and 41 percent reporting that they definitely or probably will receive or were unsure about receiving influenza and COVID-19 vaccines, respectively; among those 75 years and older, 40 percent reported that they definitely or probably will receive or are unsure about receiving the RSV vaccine.

"Health care providers and immunization programs still have time to expand outreach and promote vaccination activities to improve vaccination coverage, especially before persons gather with friends and family during the winter holidays," the authors write.

