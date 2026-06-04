Public Health

Cumulative Attrition for Surgeons 9.7 Percent Over Eight Years

Hazard of attrition was more than double for surgeons 10 to 14 years in practice versus five to nine years
surgeons operating on patient in operating room
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
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Surgery
Doctors
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