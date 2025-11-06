Public Health

Distance to Primary Care Impacts Nonurgent ED Use, Cancer Screening

Patients living more than 30 km from family doctor have increased odds of having no visits with any family physician in previous two years
Over the shoulder shot of woman talking to her primary care doctor in exam room
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Emergencies
Urgent Care
Health Care Utilization
Health Care

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com