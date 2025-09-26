Public Health

Drop in Hospital Salaries, Staffing Reported After Private Equity Acquisitions

Private equity hospitals reduced ED and ICU salary expenditures after acquisition relative to control hospitals
hospital
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Emergencies
Hospitals
Intensive Care
Health Care Workers
Healthcare Costs

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com