Public Health

EEMC: Workplace Violence Against Emergency Medical Professionals Is Common Globally

Survey respondents indicate organizational gaps in safety prevention, response
emergency room hospital
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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