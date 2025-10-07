Public Health

Experience at Radiology Department Described After Mass Casualty Event

Enhanced staffing and flexible resource allocation were key in managing patient surge after Oct. 7, 2023, attack in Southern Israel
radiology images imaging
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Emergencies
Imaging Devices
Hospitals
Trauma

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com