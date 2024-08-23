Exposure to Tobacco on TV, Streaming Varies by Sociodemographics

FRIDAY, Aug. 23, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to tobacco on television or streaming platforms differs by key sociodemographic and behavioral characteristics, according to a study published online Aug. 22 in JAMA Network Open.

Henry K. Onyeaka, M.D., from Harvard Medical School in Boston, and colleagues examined the prevalence and factors associated with exposure to tobacco products advertised, marketed, or promoted on television or streaming platforms among U.S. adults. The analysis included data from 5,775 participants in the National Cancer Institute Health Information National Trends Survey (March 7 to Nov. 8, 2022).

The researchers found that the estimated exposure to tobacco advertisements, marketing, or promotion on television or streaming platforms was 12.4 percent. Exposure odds were higher among those who had a level of education of high school or less (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 1.60), individuals who currently smoke (aOR, 1.85), non-Hispanic Black or African American respondents (aOR, 2.20), and Hispanic respondents (aOR, 1.58).

"In this study of the prevalence of exposure to tobacco advertisements on television or streaming platforms among U.S. adults, disparities in exposure by race or ethnicity, education level, and smoking status were identified," the authors write. "These findings underscore the need for targeted public health interventions and regulation to address these disparities and reduce the impact of tobacco advertisements on vulnerable populations."

