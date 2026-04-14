Public Health

Few Patients With Firearm Injuries Receive Violence Intervention Program Services

Among patients treated at centers with these services, only one in five receive them
emergency ER trauma
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Gun Violence
Hospitals
Injuries
Firearms

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com