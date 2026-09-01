Freshwater Swimming Tied to Stomach Bugs, Skin Conditions

TUESDAY, Sept. 1, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Swimming in freshwater sites, such as rivers and lakes, is tied to a higher risk for stomach bugs and skin conditions, according to a study published online Aug. 22 in the International Journal of Hygiene and Environmental Health.Edward K.S. Lam, Ph.D., from the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom, and colleagues analyzed data for 2,368 participants in the Epibathe study who were randomly assigned either to bathe in one of four Hungarian freshwater sites for 10 minutes undertaking at least three head immersions or to remain on the shoreside without water contact.The researchers found that higher concentrations of Escherichia coli and somatic coliphage in fecal samples were each associated with an increased risk for gastrointestinal illness (adjusted relative risk [aRR], 1.73 and RR, 1.46, respectively). Independent of any individual microbial indicator, bathing was associated with increased risk for skin ailments (aRR, 2.17). Prevalence rates of eye, ear, or respiratory infections were too low to reliably estimate exposure-response relationships."This work provides some of the strongest evidence yet that contamination in freshwater recreational sites can translate into real-world illness among bathers," coauthor Paul R. Hunter, M.D., also from the University of East Anglia, said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter