Public Health

Freshwater Swimming Tied to Stomach Bugs, Skin Conditions

Risk for skin conditions doubled for those swimming in rivers and lakes
abdominal pain child stomach belly
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Bacteria
Environment
Skin Disorders
Stomach Problems
Water Safety
Infectious Disease
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