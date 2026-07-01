Public Health

GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Exposures Reported to Poison Center Up After FDA Approval for Weight Loss

Significant inflection in call volume, with semaglutide exposures increasing an additional 9.9 percent/quarter after approval
GLP1
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Poisons
Weight Loss
Overdose
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Health Care Utilization
Public Safety
Semaglutide
logo
www.healthday.com