Public Health

Greater Physician Knowledge Linked to Lower Use of Low-Value Services

Findings seen for 25 low-value services in primary care
woman talking to her primary care doctor in exam room
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Screening
Doctors
Public Health
Primary Care
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