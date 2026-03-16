Public Health

Health Care Costs Impacting Families' Financial Decisions

Surveys show health care costs affecting both immediate household stability and longer-term life planning
money rolled in prescription bottle
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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