Public Health

Health Care Job Growth Dropped During Pandemic, Recovered by 2024

Non-health care employment had recovered more slowly than health care employment in quarter 3 of 2024
nurse
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Public Health
Pandemic
Health Care Workers
Employment

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com