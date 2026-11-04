Public Health

Heated Tobacco Products Are Not Biologically Inert

Acute exposure induces vascular dysfunction, metabolic disturbances, and genetic damage in otherwise healthy smokers
heated tobacco product
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Genetics
Tobacco
Metabolic Syndrome
Nicotine
Vascular