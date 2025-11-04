Public Health

High Flavanol Consumption May Counteract Sitting-Induced Endothelial Dysfunction

Benefits seen for preventing sitting-induced vascular dysfunction in young healthy men
High Flavanol Consumption May Counteract Sitting-Induced Endothelial Dysfunction
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Blood Pressure
Sitting/Sedentary
Food and Nutrition
Vascular

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com