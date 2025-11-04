High Flavanol Consumption May Counteract Sitting-Induced Endothelial Dysfunction

TUESDAY, Nov. 4, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Consuming high-flavanol foods and drinks may reduce some of the impact of prolonged sitting on the vascular system, according to a study published online Oct. 29 in the Journal of Physiology.Alessio Daniele, from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom, and colleagues investigated whether intake of dietary flavanols prior to a two-hour sitting bout can preserve upper- and lower-limb endothelial function in high- and low-fit individuals. The analysis included 40 young, healthy men (20 high-fit; 20 low-fit) who completed a two-hour sitting trial after consuming either a high-flavanol (150 mg epicatechin) or low-flavanol (<6 mg epicatechin) cocoa intervention.The researchers found that sitting significantly reduced flow-mediated dilation (FMD) in the superficial femoral artery and brachial artery. Sitting also increased diastolic blood pressure (BP) in both fitness groups. High-flavanol consumption prevented FMD declines in both arteries, with no effects on BP. There were significant decreases in shear rate and blood flow in both arteries in both fitness groups with sitting, with no effects of the flavanol intervention. Sitting was also associated with declines in tissue oxygenation (TOI), detectable within 10 minutes, and impaired TOI desaturation and speed of reperfusion during hyperemia two hours after sitting, with no effects of flavanols. "Given how common sedentary lifestyles have become and the increased risk this can have to vascular health, using flavanol-rich food and drink, especially in combination with breaking up periods of inactivity by going for a short walk or standing up, could be a good way to enhance long-term health, no matter the individual's fitness level," coauthor Catarina Rendeiro, also from University of Birmingham, said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter