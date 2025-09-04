Public Health

Housing Assistance Helps Renters With Cancer History

Study shows lower risk for medical financial hardship among those receiving housing assistance
woman hugging teenage girl by a window
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Survival
Cancer
Public Health
Financial Health
Medical Debt

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com