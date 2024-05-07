Listeria Risk Prompts Recall of Planters Peanut Products

TUESDAY, May 7, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts and Planters Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts, sold at Publix and Dollar Tree in five states, are being recalled due to the risk for Listeria contamination.

So far, there have been no reports of illness linked to the recalled products, according to the manufacturer, Hormel.

"The products were shipped to Publix distribution warehouses in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina and to Dollar Tree distribution warehouses in South Carolina and Georgia," Hormel said in a statement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers in those states should look out for 4-oz Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts with the UPC code of 2900002097 on the side of the can and a "Best if Used By" date of 04 11 25 on the bottom of the can. For the recalled 8.75-oz Planters Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts, the UPC code is 2900001621 and the "Best if Used By" date is 05APR26.

"No other sizes, varieties, or other packaging configurations of PLANTERS® brand products are included in this recall," Hormel said.

"If a consumer has this product, they can discard the product or return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund. If consumers have questions, they may contact Hormel Foods Customer Relations via email here, via chat at https://www.planters.com/, or at 1-800-523-4635, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time, excluding holidays," the company added.

Listeria monocytogenes is the third-leading cause of foodborne illness in the United States, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes.

More Information