Public Health

Medical Debt Linked to Deferred Care, Especially Dental Care

Medical debt associated with increase in probability of deferred dental care, medical care, mental health care
stress bills finances debt
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Mental Health
Financial Health
Medical Debt
Health Care
dental health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com