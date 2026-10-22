Public Health

Medical Device Adverse Event Reports Often Incomplete, Inaccurate

Fifty-seven percent of reports denoted an adverse event without identified device or use problem
Medical Device Adverse Event Reports Often Incomplete, Inaccurate
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Research and Development
FDA
Medical Reporting
Medical Devices
Adverse Events
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