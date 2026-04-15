Public Health

Micromobility-Linked Injuries Comprise 6.9 Percent of Trauma Admissions

Only 31.7 percent of patients used helmets; the most severe outcomes were experienced by pedestrians
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Surgery
Emergencies
Intensive Care
Head Injuries
Injuries
Trauma
Cycling Exercise

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