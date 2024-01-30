Mislabeled Bottles Trigger Recall of the ADHD Drug Zenzedi

TUESDAY, Jan. 30, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- One lot of Zenzedi (dextroamphetamine sulfate) 30-mg tablets is being recalled after a pharmacist found antihistamine tablets (carbinoxamine) in a bottle labeled as Zenzedi, according to a recall notice issued by Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The recall comes amid an ongoing national shortage of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drugs, creating further frustration for people with ADHD who have struggled to find medications for their condition.

The recall notice said that people who take carbinoxamine instead of Zenzedi have a higher risk for accidents or injuries and may have drowsiness, increased eye pressure, urinary obstruction, and thyroid disorder. The recalled lot has the lot number F230169A and an expiration date of June 2025.

Azurity added that it has not received any reports of serious injury related to the medication mix-up.

Consumers who have the recalled medication should return it to their pharmacy. Any adverse reactions to the drug should be reported to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

