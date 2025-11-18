Public Health

More U.S. Adults Dying Before Realizing Medicare Benefits

Persistently higher premature mortality rates seen for Black versus White individuals in almost all states
morgue mortality death
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Race
Medicare
Disparities
Mortality

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com