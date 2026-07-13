Public Health

Most U.S. Adults Report Health-Related Engagement With Social Media

21.6 percent of users report making health-related decisions based on social media content
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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