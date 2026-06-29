Public Health

New Residency Positions May Exacerbate Urban-Rural Disparities

1,000 new positions created from 2023 to 2025 are not expanding primary care or care in rural areas as intended, authors say
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
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