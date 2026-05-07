Public Health

No Causal Link Found for Aluminum-Adjuvanted Vaccines, Serious Health Outcomes

Based on the current evidence, there is no consistent association between vaccines and serious or long-term health outcomes
vaccines immunization
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Vaccines
Safety
Public Health
Adverse Events
Metals
logo
www.healthday.com