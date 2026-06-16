Public Health

Organ Transplant Survival Rising, but Organ Shortages Persist

Kidney transplant has highest and most persistent unmet need
organ transplant cooler
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Surgery
Survival
Organ Transplants
Public Health
Organ Donation
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