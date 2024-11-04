Policies About Late-Career Physicians Are Considered Successful

MONDAY, Nov. 4, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Institutional leaders consider policies about late-career physicians (LCPs; physicians working beyond age 65 to 75 years) to be successful, according to a study published online Nov. 5 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Noting that some health care organizations (HCOs) have adopted LCP policies requiring cognitive, physical, and practice performance screening assessments, Andrew A. White, M.D., from the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, and colleagues characterized key features of LCP policies and the perspectives of medical leaders responsible for policy development and implementation. Participants included 21 interviewees in physician leadership roles at 18 HCOs.

The researchers found that policies varied substantially in the testing required, funding, processes after a positive screening result, and decision-making around concerning results; however, they shared many commonalities, including mandatory universal screening at a trigger age around 70 years, a strategy of screening followed by in-depth assessment of positive results, and commitment to patient safety as the key motive. Institutional discretion in interpreting and responding to test results was prioritized in policies; clear language about appeals or other procedural protections for physicians were lacking in many policies. In general, leaders were satisfied with policies but reported preemptive retirements as physicians approached the age of screening.

"Our study identified opportunities to better serve physicians' interests while vigorously promoting the paramount value of patient safety," the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)