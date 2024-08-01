Population-Level Interventions Cost-Effective for Reducing Risk for Dementia

THURSDAY, Aug. 1, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Population-level interventions could be cost-saving and increase quality-adjusted life years (QALYs) by reducing the risk for dementia, according to a study published online July 31 in The Lancet Healthy Longevity to coincide with the Alzheimer's Association International Conference, held from July 28 to Aug. 1 in Philadelphia.

Naaheed Mukadam, Ph.D., from University College London, and colleagues estimated the cost-effectiveness of population-level interventions for addressing dementia risk factors. Population-based interventions were included from a previously published review article for which there was consistent and robust evidence of effectiveness. The interventions studied were increases in tobacco pricing, minimum pricing for alcohol, raising alcohol price, salt and sugar reduction policies, low emission zones, and compulsory helmet use for cycling by children.

The researchers estimated that minimum unit pricing leading to reductions in excess alcohol use would result in cost savings of £280 million and 4,767 quality-adjusted life years (QALYs) gained over an indefinite succession of age cohorts. Reducing salt and sugar in foods would lead to cost savings of £2.4 billion and £1.046 billion, and 39,433 and 17,985 QALYs gained, respectively. Introduction of low emission zones in English cities with a population of 100,000 or more would lead to £260 million in cost savings and 5,119 QALYs gained by reducing dementia risk from air pollution. Raising cigarette prices could lead to cost savings of £157 million and 2,277 QALYs gained. Making bicycle helmets compulsory for children could reduce dementia risk from head injury leading to £91 million in cost savings and 1,554 QALYs gained.

"Our analysis further strengthens the argument for implementation of effective population-level policies as soon as practicably possible," the authors write.

