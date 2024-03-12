Possible Contamination With 'Rubber Pieces' Prompts Sausage Recall

TUESDAY, March 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- More than 35,000 pounds of Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausages are under recall due to possible contamination with "pieces of rubber."

Denmark, Wisconsin-based Salm Partners, which makes the sausage, said the products under recall were made Oct 30 and 31 and shipped to retailers nationwide.

They carry labels reading Johnsonville POLISH KIELBASA TURKEY sausage, and have best before dates of "05/17/24" and "05/18/24" printed on the sides of the plastic packaging. Recalled products also bear the establishment number stamp of "P-32009" on the packaging.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety & Inspection Service (FSIS), so far there "have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to consumption of these products."

The FSIS urges anyone who finds the recalled sausages in their refrigerators to throw them out or return them to where they were purchased.

